Solid victory for Duluth Northern Stars – shut out Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Duluth Northern Stars won their home game against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 10-0.

The hosting Northern Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ellie Marciniak. Lydia Saxin and Karyssa Clough assisted.

The Northern Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Grace Karakas scored.

The Northern Stars increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Grace Karakas late into the first, assisted by Bailey Coole and Jenna Horvat.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Northern Stars led 8-0 going in to the third period.

The Northern Stars increased the lead to 9-0 early into the third period when Bailey Coole found the back of the net again, assisted by Rylan Lorentz and Adell Wormuth.

The Northern Stars made it 10-0 when Mae McCall scored, assisted by Lydia Saxin and Ellie Marciniak halfway through the third. That left the final score at 10-0.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Northern Stars will host the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center, and the Tigers will visit the Wolverines at 7 p.m. CST at Eveleth Hippodrome.