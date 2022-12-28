Solid victory for Duluth Northern Stars – shut out Pine City Area Dragons

The Duluth Northern Stars won their road game against the Pine City Area Dragons. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Northern Stars took the lead when Autumn Turpen scored assisted by Carys Gerard .

Gracyn Schipper increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ellie Marciniak.

The Northern Stars made it 3-0 when Grace Karakas beat the goalie, late into the third. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Wednesday, with the Dragons hosting the Stars at 3:30 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 1 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Silver] and the Northern Stars visiting the Wildcats at 3 p.m. CST at TRIA Rink - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Silver].