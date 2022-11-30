Solid victory for Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers – shut out North Shore Storm

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers won their home game against the North Shore Storm. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

Next games:

The Hilltoppers host the Superior Spartans in the next game on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Superior Ice Arena. The same day, the Storm will host the Rebels at 7:30 p.m. CST at Riverside Ice Arena.