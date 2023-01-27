High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Solid victory for Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers – shut out Moose Lake Area Rebels

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers won their road game against the Moose Lake Area Rebels. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

img_500234039_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 27, 2023 11:02 AM
Coming up:

The Rebels host Dodge County on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Riverside Ice Arena. The Hilltoppers host Pine City Area to play the Dragons on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.