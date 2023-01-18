Solid victory for Dodge County Wildcats – shut out New Ulm Eagles

The Dodge County Wildcats won their home game against the New Ulm Eagles. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

Next games:

The Wildcats play Luverne away on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Luverne at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.