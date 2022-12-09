Solid victory for Chisago Lakes Wildcats – shut out Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats won their road game against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The visiting Wildcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ella Perreault . Lauren Schmidt assisted.

The Wildcats' Ella Perreault increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Nora DeVries .

Tianna Ritter scored in the second period, assisted by Seanna Ritter and Sydney Kerkow .

Halfway through the second period, Lauren Schmidt scored a goal, making the score 4-0.

In the end the 5-0 came from Nora DeVries who increased the Wildcats' lead, assisted by Lauren Schmidt and Laine DeVries, in the third period. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Tigers travel to Pine City Area on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. The Wildcats will face Visitation on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena.