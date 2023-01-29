Solid victory for Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers – shut out North Wright County River Hawks

The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers won their road game against the North Wright County River Hawks. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The visiting Panthers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ellie Newpower .

The Panthers' Noelle Hemr increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Alexis Larsen and Ella O'Hearn .

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Panthers.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Tuesday, as the River Hawks host Minnetonka at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena and the Panthers host Elk River/Zimmerman at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.