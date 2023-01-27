Solid victory for Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades – shut out Detroit Lakes Lakers

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades won their road game against the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The visiting Blades took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Alison Hoerer. Anabel Pausch assisted.

The Blades increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Anabel Pausch late into the first, assisted by Alison Hoerer.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Blades led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Blades increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Reagan Wohlers scored again.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Kennedy Schuler who increased the Blades' lead, assisted by Reagan Wohlers, in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next games:

The Lakers play Prairie Centre away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Blades will face Northern Lakes at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.