Solid victory for Breck Mustangs – shut out Northern Tier Stars

The Breck Mustangs won their home game against the Northern Tier Stars. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Mary Knoll. Taylor Berman assisted.

Maggie Wallander scored early in the second period, assisted by Katie Zakrajsheck and Lauren Strothman.

3-0 came from Maggie Wallander who increased the Mustangs' lead, assisted by Katie Zakrajsheck, late.