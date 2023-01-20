Solid victory for Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors – shut out St. Cloud Crush

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors won their home game against the St. Cloud Crush. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Warriors hosting the Rams at 4 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center, and the Crush playing the Storm’n Sabres at 2 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center.