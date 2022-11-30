SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Solid victory for Blaine Bengals – shut out Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The Blaine Bengals won their road game against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

500180400_073e5c7a89e6427831d036f1f7cede97.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 30, 2022 03:00 AM
The Bengals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Gracyn Knowles. Kendal Dean and Macy Janssen assisted.

Grace Chapman scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Gracyn Knowles and Kendal Dean.

3-0 came from Taylor Olson who increased the Bengals' lead, late.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Bluejackets will host White Bear Lake Area at 7 p.m. CST at Ira Civic Center - Lightning Tournament and the Bengals will host Grand Rapids-Greenway at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Lightning Tournament.