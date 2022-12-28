Solid victory for Blaine Bengals – shut out Fort Frances Muskie

The Blaine Bengals won their home game against the Fort Frances Muskie. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting Bengals opened strong, early in the game with Gracyn Knowles scoring in the first minute.

The Bengals increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Grace Chapman scored, assisted by Gracyn Knowles and Paige Nowicki.

The Bengals' Macy Janssen increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first.

Grace Chapman scored in the middle of the second period.

The Bengals increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Cici Ledeen scored. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next up:

The Bengals host Bismarck Century on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle. The Muskie will face Lakeville South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle.