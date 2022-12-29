Solid victory for Blaine Bengals – shut out Bismarck Century

The Blaine Bengals won their home game against the Bismarck Century. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The Bengals took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Taylor Olson. Megan Wallin and Macy Janssen assisted.

The Bengals increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Taylor Olson beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Bella Brady.

Kendal Dean increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period, assisted by Macy Janssen and Paige Nowicki.

The Bengals made it 4-0 when Bella Brady found the back of the net, in the middle of the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.