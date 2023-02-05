Solid victory for Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights – shut out Waconia Wildcats

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights won their home game against the Waconia Wildcats. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

The Red Knights took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kendall Hassler. Siena Carver and Ella Pasqua assisted.

The Red Knights' Lulu Rucinski increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first.

The Red Knights scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

The Red Knights made it 8-0 when Ellie Stewart scored, assisted by Abby Garvin halfway through the third period. That left the final score at 8-0.

The Red Knights were called for no penalties, while the Wildcats received no penalties.