Solid victory for Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights – shut out Eden Prairie Eagles

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights won their home game against the Eden Prairie Eagles. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The Red Knights took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ellie Stewart. Ella Pasqua assisted.

Lulu Rucinski scored midway through the second period.

Late, Grace Bendickson scored a goal, assisted by Avalyn Mikkelson, making the score 3-0.

In the end the 4-0 came from Kaeli Koopman who increased the Red Knights' lead, assisted by Siena Carver, early in the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Eagles play against Wayzata on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Red Knights will face Chaska/Chanhassen on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.