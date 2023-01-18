Solid victory for Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights – shut out Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights won their home game against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 9-0.

The hosting Red Knights opened strong, early in the game with Avalyn Mikkelson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Sienna Duffy.

The Red Knights increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ella Pasqua scored, assisted by Grace Bendickson.

The Red Knights scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

The Red Knights increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period when Mandy Cronin netted one, assisted by Kaeli Koopman and Stevie Harris.

Lulu Rucinski increased the lead to 8-0 nine minutes later, assisted by Grace Bendickson.

The Red Knights made it 9-0 when Avalyn Mikkelson found the back of the net, late into the third. The 9-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Red Knights hosting the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center, and the Jaguars playing the Stormhawks at 2 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.