Solid victory for Anoka Tornadoes – shut out Fort Frances Muskie

The Anoka Tornadoes won their home game against the Fort Frances Muskie. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The Tornadoes took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Abby Moore. Reese Christoff and Ella Hennes assisted.

The Tornadoes' Bridgette Bottineau increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Tiki Baron-DeGolier.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Tornadoes.

Kendall Rykkeli increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period, assisted by Katelyn Buth.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Abby Moore who increased the Tornadoes' lead, assisted by Ella Hennes, halfway through the third. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Tornadoes host Lakeville South on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle. The Muskie will face White Bear Lake Area on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle.