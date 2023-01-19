Solid victory for Andover Huskies – shut out Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars

The Andover Huskies won their home game against the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The Huskies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Madison Brown. Isa Goettl assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Avery Kasick halfway through the first.

The Huskies' Hannah Christenson increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Nora Sauer.

The Huskies scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Huskies increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute of the third period when Courtney Little netted one, assisted by Hannah Christenson and Maya Engler.

The Huskies made it 7-0 when Isa Goettl scored, assisted by Ella Boerger and Madison Brown late in the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

Coming up:

The Cougars play against Minnetonka on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Arena. The Huskies will face Grand Rapids-Greenway on Friday at 2 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena.