Solid victory for Alexandria Cardinals – shut out St. Cloud Crush
The Alexandria Cardinals won their road game against the St. Cloud Crush. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.
Next games:
On Saturday, the Crush will host the Spuds at 2:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center and the Cardinals will play against the Crimson at 1 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.