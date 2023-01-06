SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Solid victory for Alexandria Cardinals – shut out St. Cloud Crush

The Alexandria Cardinals won their road game against the St. Cloud Crush. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

img_500214269_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 05, 2023 09:18 PM
Next games:

On Saturday, the Crush will host the Spuds at 2:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center and the Cardinals will play against the Crimson at 1 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.

