Solid victory for Alexandria Cardinals – shut out Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

The Alexandria Cardinals won their road game against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting Cardinals opened strong, with Tayler Treat scoring early in the first period.

Tayler Treat scored early into the second period, assisted by Emma Ramstorf and Aubrie Porter.

Alena Maras increased the lead to 3-0 late into the third period, assisted by Aubrie Porter.

The Cardinals made it 4-0 when Lillian Dutton netted one, assisted by Jersey Severson late in the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Storm’n Sabres host Hopkins/Park at 3 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion and the Cardinals welcome the Buffalo Bison at 3 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.