Solid victory for Alexandria Cardinals – shut out Fergus Falls Otters

The Alexandria Cardinals won their road game against the Fergus Falls Otters. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Emma Ramstorf. Sophia Korynta assisted.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Emma Ramstorf in the middle of the first.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Jersey Severson found the back of the net, assisted by Lillian Dutton and Julia Doherty. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Otters host Sartell/Sauk Rapids at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena and the Cardinals welcome the Willmar Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.