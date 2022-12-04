Solid victory for Albert Lea Tigers – shut out Rochester Mayo Spartans

The Albert Lea Tigers won their home game against the Rochester Mayo Spartans. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

The Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Haley Austinson. Morgan Goskeson and Mika Cichosz assisted.

The Tigers' Jordan Habana increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Lillian Hernandez and Elizabeth Willett .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Tigers led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Maria Clarey increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period, assisted by Elizabeth Willett and Aryah Hansen .

The Tigers made it 8-0 when Morgan Goskeson scored, in the middle of the third. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Tigers travel to the Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center. The Spartans will face Fairmont at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena.