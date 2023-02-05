Solid victory for Albert Lea Tigers – shut out Mankato West Scarlets

The Albert Lea Tigers won their road game against the Mankato West Scarlets. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

The Tigers' Mika Cichosz increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period.

Hanna Austinson scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Haley Austinson.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute of the third period when Haley Austinson scored.

The Tigers increased the lead to 5-0, after only 51 seconds into the third period when Mika Cichosz beat the goalie again, assisted by Haley Austinson.

Brooke Hauser increased the lead to 6-0 five minutes later, assisted by Mika Cichosz.

Morgan Goskeson increased the lead to 7-0 nine minutes later, assisted by Hanna Austinson.

In the end the 8-0 came from Haley Austinson who increased the Tigers' lead, assisted by Hanna Austinson and Morgan Goskeson, late in the third. That left the final score at 8-0.