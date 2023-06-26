Social media reacts to the Orono girls hockey report

Social media blew up following Jess Myers' report on Orono girls hockey coach Larry Olimb , who left his job after mounting pressure from players' parents.

Under pressure from some of the team’s parents to change his coaching style and his interactions with the players, Larry Olimb put out a tentative offer to resign in mid-April. Although he made it clear to the school’s athletic director that he would like to stay on as Orono’s coach, the parent group insisted that Olimb’s offer to step away was binding and could not be taken back. As of mid-June, no information about a new coach has been released by the school.

The following are some social media posts about the story:

I lasted 3. Larry lasted 1. Well done fellow Orono parents. Good luck getting another NHLer to coach. Hope i can find out who said it. I’ll tell them every game next year, “They just don’t have it as parents. I hope they can walk away and learn from it.”… https://t.co/7106kcPc6m — Mark Parrish (@MarkDParrish) June 23, 2023

I'm giving the toxic Orono parents a grade of "F" for thriving on adversity if you want to call your kid not being named "C" adversity https://t.co/rdVeYxh1Ut pic.twitter.com/Db0h06htXE — mnhshockeytalk (@mnhshockeytalk) June 23, 2023

For a small group of parents (usually the wealthiest) high school sports is never about the team winning, but rather their kid only. They would rather lose as long as their kid gets their way. And they’ll sabotage other kids as they go! Saw it in baseball. https://t.co/Q01dOyblQZ — The Matt McNeil Show (@MattMcNeilShow) June 24, 2023

Larry Olimb demonstrated respect even as people were taking every step to try to assassinate his character and his job as Orono's HC. Think about that for a sec, would you handle it as respectfully as Larry Olimb did? Just some food for thought... https://t.co/2H78fpkTCR — Derek Felska (@CreaseAndAssist) June 24, 2023

This exact article is precisely why it’s hard for teams to find great coaches these days. Parents need to take a back seat and let coaches do what they were hired to do…coach.

I promise your kids will not learn and grow if their parents are picking and fighting battles for them https://t.co/CUAm3qmus5 — Dani Brodzinski (Cameranesi) (@DaniCam9) June 24, 2023

The one thing that was asked of me when Larry agreed to share his story was that I protect the players, who are innocent in all of this mess. Printing the parents’ names would have primarily hurt their kids and even after leaving, Olimb would not have that. I stand by my story. https://t.co/4Tj6lHEvGh — Jess Myers (@JessRMyers) June 23, 2023

The fact that someone told Larry Olimb “you just don’t have it.” in regards to coaching ice hockey Is arguably the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. https://t.co/Mws3N3uWYo — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) June 24, 2023

Disgusting — Pat Micheletti (@patmick2626) June 23, 2023

I realize a lot of folks will read this and throw it at 'crazy parents', but people should also read how administration did nothing to stop the feeding frenzy. Instead they handed them torches and pitchforks. Larry Olimb deserved better. Call it what it is, a vendetta. https://t.co/a7i4lMIJ9l — Derek Felska (@CreaseAndAssist) June 23, 2023

Be better hockey parents!!! This is awful! 24-4-4 season for Larry Olimb and the parents told him to resign from the position https://t.co/AgrDG56CLX — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) June 23, 2023