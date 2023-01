Single-goal win for Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders over Rogers Royals

The home-team Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders seized a win against the Rogers Royals at Roseville Ice Arena. The team won 4-3 on Thursday.

Next up:

The Marauders host Mounds View/Irondale on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena. The Royals will face Brainerd/Little Falls on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena.