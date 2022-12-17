Single-goal win for Rosemount Irish over Burnsville

The home-team Rosemount Irish seized a win against the Burnsville at Rosemount Community Center. The team won 4-3 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Annalee Holzer . Maggie Erickson and Anna Shandorf assisted.

The Irish's Kayla Bartol increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Anna Shandorf and Jessa Snippes .

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Irish.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Irish hosting Prior Lake at 1 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center, and the Burnsville players hosting Farmington at 1 p.m. CST at Drake Arena.