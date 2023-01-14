SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Single-goal win for Rock Ridge Wolverines over Fort Frances Muskie

The home-team Rock Ridge Wolverines seized a win against the Fort Frances Muskie at Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The team won 3-2 on Friday.

img_500222496_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 09:49 PM
Share

The home-team Rock Ridge Wolverines seized a win against the Fort Frances Muskie at Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The team won 3-2 on Friday.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Wolverines hosting North Shore at 7 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena, and the Muskie hosting International Falls at Ice for Kids Arena.