Single-goal win for Rock Ridge Wolverines over Fort Frances Muskie
The home-team Rock Ridge Wolverines seized a win against the Fort Frances Muskie at Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The team won 3-2 on Friday.
Next games:
Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Wolverines hosting North Shore at 7 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena, and the Muskie hosting International Falls at Ice for Kids Arena.