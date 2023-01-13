Single-goal win for Owatonna Huskies over Northfield Raiders

The home-team Owatonna Huskies seized a win against the Northfield Raiders at Four Seasons Centre. The team won 5-4 on Thursday.

Next games:

The Huskies travel to the Rosemount Irish on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center. The Raiders will face Benilde-St. Margaret's on the road on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.