Single-goal win for North Wright County River Hawks over Alexandria Cardinals
The road-team North Wright County River Hawks seized a win against the Alexandria Cardinals at Runestone Community Center. The team won 5-4 on Thursday.
The road-team North Wright County River Hawks seized a win against the Alexandria Cardinals at Runestone Community Center. The team won 5-4 on Thursday.
Next up:
Both teams play on Saturday, with the Cardinals hosting the Lumberjacks at 1 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena, and the River Hawks playing the Eagles at 2:30 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.