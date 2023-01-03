Single-goal win for Marshall Tigers over River Lakes Stars

The home-team Marshall Tigers seized a win against the River Lakes Stars at Schwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Gold]. The team won 3-2 on Wednesday.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Kayta Waltz scored assisted by Ava Kolander.

Lily Verkinderen then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Kendal Beernaert and Olivia Degroot assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Brooklyn Mauch found the back of the net, assisted by Kalyn DeVlieger.

Ayla McLellan narrowed the gap to 3-1 five minutes later, assisted by Sophia Hess and Scout Swanstrom .

The Stars narrowed the gap again with a goal from Dalayne Hatlestad, assisted by Hailey Savage at 13:27 into the third period.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Tigers will play the Trojans at 5:30 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena, and the Stars will play the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center.