Single-goal win for Mankato East Cougars over Luverne Cardinals

The home-team Mankato East Cougars seized a win against the Luverne Cardinals at Schwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Gold]. The team won 2-1 on Wednesday.

Coming up:

The Cougars play Hutchinson away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Cardinals will face Fairmont at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.