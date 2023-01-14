Simley Spartans' winning streak broken by Hill-Murray Pioneers

The Simley Spartans have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the Hill-Murray Pioneers, Simley was on a run of 11 straight wins. But, Friday's game at Aldrich Arena finished 3-2 after an overtime drama and the winning streak was ended.

Hill-Murray's Chloe Boreen scored the game-winning goal.

The Pioneers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Chloe Boreen. Jessica Dochniak and Shae Stinnett assisted.

The Spartans tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Ella Tuccitto scored, assisted by Mackaylan McGown .

The Pioneers took the lead, after only 46 seconds into the second period when Ava Cahill scored, assisted by Jessica Dochniak and Shae Stinnett.

Kelsi Ries tied the game 2-2 late in the third period, assisted by Ella Tuccitto and Mackaylan McGown. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:59 before Chloe Boreen scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Shae Stinnett and Jessica Dochniak.

Coming up:

The Pioneers travel to Andover on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Andover Arena. The Spartans will face Apple Valley on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Vets Arena.