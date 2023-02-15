Simley Spartans win to decide series

The Simley Spartans have secured victory in the series against the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 4-0 win.

The hosting Spartans took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Mackaylan McGown . Ella Sanders assisted.

Taylor Ralston scored early into the second period, assisted by Zoie Lang and Courtney Kurowski .

Ella Sanders increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Courtney Kurowski and Mackaylan McGown.

The Spartans made it 4-0 when Mackaylan McGown found the back of the net, late into the third. That left the final score at 4-0.