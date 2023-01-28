Simley Spartans win and continue run

The South St. Paul Packers were no wrench in the works for the winning machine the Simley Spartans, who won again on the road on Friday. The game finished 4-1 and Simley now has five straight wins, while South St. Paul's run of eight games without defeat was ended.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Packers took the lead when Kylie Stengel scored assisted by Inga Oelerking .

Late, Mackaylan McGown scored a goal, assisted by Ella Sanders and Skyler Arneson , making the score 1-1.

Val DuVal took the lead in the third period, assisted by Taylor Ralston and Ella Tuccitto .

Val DuVal increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Kelsi Ries .

Ella Sanders increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later.

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Spartans.

Coming up:

The Packers play Minneapolis away on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. The Spartans will face Bloomington Jefferson at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.