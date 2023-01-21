Simley Spartans win 7-1 on the road against Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters

The Simley Spartans won on the road on Friday, handing the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters a defeat 7-1.

The visiting Spartans opened strong, early in the game with Ella Tuccitto scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Mackaylan McGown .

The Spartans' Taylor Ralston increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Kelsi Ries and Val DuVal .

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Ella Sanders scored, assisted by Courtney Kurowski and Ella Tuccitto.

The Spartans increased the lead to 4-0 with another goal from Ella Tuccitto late in the first period, assisted by Mackaylan McGown.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 7-0 going in to the third period.

Faye Leitner narrowed the gap to 7-1 early into the third period, assisted by Edy Halverson and Isabel Hernandez .

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Riveters hosting the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena and the Spartans visiting the White Hawks at 3 p.m. CST at Vets Arena.