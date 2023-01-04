Simley Spartans score twice in the third to beat South St. Paul Packers

The Simley Spartans defeated the South St. Paul Packers 3-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Simley pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Spartans took the lead when Ella Tuccitto scored the first goal assisted by Mackaylan McGown .

Packers' Alyiah Danielson tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 1-1. Kylie Evazich assisted.

Taylor Ralston took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Kelsi Ries and Skyler Arneson .

Mackaylan McGown increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ella Sanders .

This makes an impressive nine straight victories for the Spartans.

Next games:

Next up, the Spartans face North St. Paul/Tartan at 7 p.m. CST at Vets Arena. The Packers take on Orono at home at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. Both games take place on Friday.