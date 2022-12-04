Simley Spartans new league leaders after win vs. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The Simley Spartans beat the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons 5-2 at home and are the new leaders after eight games played, one point clear of the Hastings Raiders.

The hosting Spartans opened strong, with Ella Tuccitto scoring in the first minute, assisted by Mackaylan McGown .

The Dragons tied the game 1-1 late into the first period when Brynn Lund scored.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Spartans.

Ella Sanders increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Mackaylan McGown and Ella Tuccitto.

Val DuVal increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Taylor Ralston and Olivia Patnode .

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Spartans hosting the Raiders at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena and the Dragons visiting the Cougars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.