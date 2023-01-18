Simley Spartans keep winning at home – beat Apple Valley Eagles 4-2

The Simley Spartans are enjoying playing at home, and home win number 10 in a row came at Vets Arena. The game finished 4-2.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Ella Tuccitto . Mackaylan McGown assisted.

Ella Tuccitto scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Mackaylan McGown.

Eagles' Makayla Moran tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Marie Moran assisted.

Late, Ella Sanders scored a goal, assisted by Ella Tuccitto and Mackaylan McGown, making the score 3-1.

Makayla Moran narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period.

Ella Tuccitto increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third.

Next up:

The Spartans travel to Two Rivers/St. Paul on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at West Saint Paul Arena. The Eagles will face Burnsville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Drake Arena.