Simley Spartans keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Simley Spartans as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters, making it five in a row. They won 7-0 over Two Rivers/St. Paul.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 16, 2022 10:15 PM
The hosting Spartans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kelsi Ries . Olivia Patnode assisted.

The Spartans' Courtney Kurowski increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first.

The Spartans' Ella Sanders increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Ella Tuccitto and Mackaylan McGown .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 7-0 going in to the third period.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Spartans host Dodge County at 7 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena and the Riveters visit South St. Paul at 7 p.m. CST at West Saint Paul Arena.