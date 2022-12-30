Simley Spartans keep on winning and now have eight straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Simley Spartans as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the East Ridge Raptors, making it eight in a row. They won 4-2 over East Ridge.

The hosting Spartans opened strong, right after the puck drop with Ella Tuccitto scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Val DuVal and Taylor Ralston .

The Spartans scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Addison Andre narrowed the gap to 4-2 late in the third period, assisted by Lily Fetch .

Next games:

The Spartans host the New Prague Trojans in the next game on the road on Friday at 11 a.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic. The same day, the Raptors will host the Tigers at 6 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.