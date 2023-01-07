Simley Spartans beat North St. Paul/Tartan TNT and continue winning run

The game between the Simley Spartans and the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT on Friday finished 6-0. The result means Simley has 10 straight wins.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Val DuVal . Taylor Ralston assisted.

The Spartans scored five goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Spartans will host the Raiders at 7 p.m. CST at Vets Arena, and the TNT will visit the Packers at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena.