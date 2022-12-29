Simley Spartans beat Eastview Lightning and continue winning run

The game between the Eastview Lightning and the Simley Spartans on Wednesday finished 5-1. The result means Simley has seven straight wins.

The visiting Spartans started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Kelsi Ries scoring in the first minute, assisted by Taylor Ralston and Hannah Kurowski .

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ella Sanders scored the first goal, assisted by Courtney Kurowski .

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first period when Mackaylan McGown scored, assisted by Olivia Patnode and Ella Sanders.

The Spartans scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Skyler Arneson increased the lead to 5-1 in the middle of the third period.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Lightning will host the Wildcats at 11 a.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic and the Spartans will play against the Raptors at 3:30 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.