Simley Spartans beat Dodge County Wildcats and continue winning run

The game between the Dodge County Wildcats and the Simley Spartans on Tuesday finished 6-3. The result means Simley has six straight wins.

The Wildcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Bryn Spreiter .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Nora Carstensen scored, assisted by Abby Zeitler .

The Wildcats' Maysie Koch increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first.

The Spartans narrowed the gap to 3-1 with a goal from Ella Sanders late into the first, assisted by Mackaylan McGown .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 6-3 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The Wildcats host Mounds View/Irondale on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Scwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Tournament -- Gold Division. The Spartans will face Moose Lake Area on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Vets Arena.