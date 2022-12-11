Simley Spartans beat Breck Mustangs and continue winning run

The game between the Simley Spartans and the Breck Mustangs on Friday finished 5-1. The result means Simley has four straight wins.

The Mustangs took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kenzie Berman. Maggie Wallander assisted.

The Spartans tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Ella Tuccitto found the back of the net.

The Spartans made it 2-1 halfway through when Ella Tuccitto netted one yet again, assisted by Olivia Patnode and Mackaylan McGown .

Ella Sanders increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Mackaylan McGown and Skyler Arneson .

Kelsi Ries increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Taylor Ralston .

Val DuVal increased the lead to 5-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Kelsi Ries.

Next up:

The Spartans host Two Rivers/St. Paul on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Vets Arena. The Mustangs will face Blake on Sunday at 11 a.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena.