Sierra Geatz and Brooke Velcheff settled the score at home against Moose Lake Area Rebels

The North Shore Storm claimed a single-goal win against the Moose Lake Area Rebels on Friday. The team won 2-1.

North Shore's Sierra Geatz scored the game-winning goal.

The Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brooke Velcheff . Natalie Larson and Ella Peterson assisted.

Katie Metzer scored early in the second period, assisted by Autumn Painovich .

Late, Sierra Geatz scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

Next games:

The Storm host Detroit Lakes on Sunday at 4:15 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena. The Rebels visit Hibbing/Chisholm to play the Bluejackets on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.