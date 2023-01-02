Sieger scores 2 in Proctor/Hermantown Mirage's win over Duluth Northern Stars

The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage bested the hosting Duluth Northern Stars 5-1 on Saturday.

The Mirage opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Nya Sieger scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Hannah Graves.

The Mirage's Izy Fairchild increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Natalie Berg and Hailey Jussila.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Mirage led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Reese Heitzman increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Hannah Graves and Alyssa Yokom.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Northern Stars face Hibbing/Chisholm at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena and the Mirage take on Moose Lake Area at home at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center.