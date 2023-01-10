SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Sharp shooting from Zylka in Red Wing Wingers' win over Rochester Mayo Spartans

The host Red Wing Wingers claimed four goals the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans on Monday. The final score was 4-1.

img_500218917_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 09, 2023 11:06 PM
Share

The host Red Wing Wingers claimed four goals the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans on Monday. The final score was 4-1.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Hanna Thiem . Grace Handwerk and Allison Kruger assisted.

Tatum Zylka scored late in the second period.

The Spartans made it 2-1 with a goal from Katie Cummings .

Tatum Zylka increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Judith Thomas .

Nora Meyer increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Allison Roe .

Next games:

The Spartans play against Two Rivers/St. Paul on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Wingers will face Two Rivers/St. Paul on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at North Dale Recreation Center.

Related Topics: RED WING