Sharp shooting from Zylka in Red Wing Wingers' win over Rochester Mayo Spartans
The host Red Wing Wingers claimed four goals the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans on Monday. The final score was 4-1.
The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Hanna Thiem . Grace Handwerk and Allison Kruger assisted.
Tatum Zylka scored late in the second period.
The Spartans made it 2-1 with a goal from Katie Cummings .
Tatum Zylka increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Judith Thomas .
Nora Meyer increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Allison Roe .
Next games:
The Spartans play against Two Rivers/St. Paul on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Wingers will face Two Rivers/St. Paul on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at North Dale Recreation Center.