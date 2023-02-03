High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Sharp shooting from Van Batavia in Luverne Cardinals' win over Windom Eagles

The host Luverne Cardinals claimed four goals the hosting Windom Eagles on Thursday. The final score was 4-2.

February 03, 2023 01:28 AM
The visiting Cardinals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Izzy Steensma .

The Eagles' Lyvia McManigle tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Marissa Becker and Kennedy Dronen.

The Cardinals took the lead with a goal from Kamryn Van Batavia late into the first, assisted by Payton Behr and Ellisyn Van Batavia.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-1 early in the second period when Kamryn Van Batavia beat the goalie yet again.

Ella Dockter narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Presley Dockter.

Ellisyn Van Batavia increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Kamryn Van Batavia.

The Cardinals have now won four straight road games.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Eagles will host the North Stars at 1 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena and the Cardinals will play against the Bluejays at 12 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.

