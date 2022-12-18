Sharp shooting from Van Batavia in Luverne Cardinals' win over River Lakes Stars

The host Luverne Cardinals claimed two points against the visiting River Lakes Stars on Saturday. The final score was 3-1.

The Cardinals took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kamryn Van Batavia. Payton Behr assisted.

Kamryn Van Batavia scored early in the second period, assisted by Payton Behr and Ellisyn Van Batavia.

Payton Behr increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Kamryn Van Batavia.

Abby Storms narrowed the gap to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Lucy Vettleson and Sophie Olson .

The Cardinals have now won five straight home games.

Coming up:

The Cardinals travel to the Worthington Trojans on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena. The Stars will face Delano/Rockford at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at River Lake Civic Arena.