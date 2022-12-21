Sharp shooting from Swanson in Crookston Pirates' win over East Grand Forks Green Wave
The host Crookston Pirates claimed two points against the visiting East Grand Forks Green Wave on Tuesday. The final score was 7-1.
The host Crookston Pirates claimed two points against the visiting East Grand Forks Green Wave on Tuesday. The final score was 7-1.
The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Pirates.
One goal were scored in the second period, and the Pirates led 6-1 going in to the third period.
Cassie Solheim increased the lead to 7-1 late into the third period, assisted by Taylor Field and Brekken Tull.
The Pirates have now racked up four straight home wins.
Next games:
Both teams play on Thursday, with the Pirates hosting the Lakers at 3 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center, and the Green Wave playing the Spruins at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.